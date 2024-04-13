Voter registration deadline approaching

Posted by Jenna King April 12, 2024

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Voter registration for the Presidential Primary Election in May is fast approaching.

April 30th is the deadline for people registering to vote in Oregon for the first time or for those who wish to change party affiliation.

The upcoming May 21st election is a closed-party primary election for registered Democrats and Republicans.

That means that Democrats will be voting for Democrat and nonpartisan candidates and measures and Republicans will be voting for Republican and nonpartisan candidates and measures.

Non-affiliated and all other voters will be voting on nonpartisan candidates and measures.

You can register to vote at oregonvotes.gov

