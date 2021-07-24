Weekend cooling shelter opens in Medford as temps rise to 100 degrees

MEDFORD, Ore. — With high temperatures in the forecast, the City of Medford is opening a cooling shelter this weekend at the Medford Senior Center.
The shelter will be open today and tomorrow from 12 to 8 p.m. located at 510 East Main Street.
The shelter is providing lots of snacks and lunches for people, as well.
“We have ice water, we have popsicles, we have mats they can lay down if they want because it’s really hard to sleep when it’s hot outside and they can just hang out until 8 p.m.,” said volunteer, Shannon Holland.
The shelter also has a cooling area and water for pets.
The facility can hold up to 90 guests at a time.
Anyone who’d like to volunteer or provide donations towards the cooling shelter is encouraged to email [email protected]
