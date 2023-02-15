Passenger killed in DUI crash in N. California, deputies say

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – A DUI crash left a passenger dead in Siskiyou County.

Investigators said they believe at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, 52-year-old Dawson Yang of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was driving a pickup truck on Highway 97 south of Dorris, California when he crossed into the opposite lane and hit an oncoming “big rig.”

Yang’s passenger, who wasn’t identified, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. The passenger did not survive.

Yang was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls due to his injuries.

The driver of the big rig was examined by first responders at the scene, but he wasn’t transported to the hospital.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said Yang was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol or a drug at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.