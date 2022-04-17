Wildlife rescue efforts continue after Pacific Pride Fire

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – International Bird Rescue has set up operations in Central Point to help wildlife in Bear Creek after the Pacific Pride Fire. The organization arrived on April 15th to save wildlife that has been affected by oil, fuel, and other hazardous materials that spilled into Bear Creek.
The organization’s veterinarian tells us they have been finding mostly mallard ducks and Canadian Geese. She says reports of other animals being affected have come in but they have not been found.
“So one problem that we have seen during this event is that several animals have been washed by the public, and unfortunately that is almost always a death sentence for the animal,” said Rebecca Duerr, a veterinarian with International Bird Rescue.
International Bird Rescue wants people to know if you see an animal that has been affected by the spill to not try and treat it yourself, call 707-689-3944 with a description of the animals location.