Williams Woman buys old Post Office to save structure from demolition

Williams, Ore. — A historic structure in Williams is now privately owned. The town’s Post Office from the 1940’s was moved on Monday, from the Fire Station to Claudia Pratt’s house.
When she learned it was going to be torn down to make room for a parking lot, Pratt began an effort to save it.
“I contacted the fire department, and of course they can’t sell it to you, but I says, I’d be glad to make a donation, get all the permits, get the mover, everything, if we could just move it to my place and not have it torn down,” Pratt said.
Pratt plans to refurbish the old post office to it’s former glory. She estimates the project will take a couple years.
