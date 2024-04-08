Willie Nelson, Gavin DeGraw and more announced to play Britt this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — The Britt Music and Arts Festival is adding more names to its 2024 summer concert lineup, including country music legend Willie Nelson. The announcement comes Monday and also includes returning performers Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw, Umphrey’s McGee and Iration & Pepper with special guests DENM and Artikal Sound System to name a few.

New to the Britt Pavilion this season, concert goers can enjoy performances by Shaggy, Dirty Heads, Walker Hayes, Paul Cauthen, plus Classic Albums Live: Fleetwood Mac “Rumors”, and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening.

“We are thrilled about this upcoming season,” said President & CEO Abby McKee. “We are proud to have something for everyone every year, and this year is no exception. As a nonprofit, Britt exists to serve our Southern Oregon community with world-class performances. Our lineup this year includes not only names everyone will know and love, but also newcomers to the Britt stage. There are more surprises in store, and we can’t wait to see everyone on the hill this summer!”

Some Britt Festival shows are already on sale. However for those not available yet, Britt members can take advantage of a ticket pre-sale opportunity between April 8 and 18. Tickets for the general public go on sale April 26 at 10 a.m.

Britt will continue to roll out concert and performance announcements over the next few weeks, but here is the lineup so far.

June 8: Pink Martini Featuring China Forbes

June 13: Grieg, Dvorak, and Gabriela Montero with the Britt Festival Orchestra

June 15: Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and Geneva Lewis with the Britt Festival Orchestra

June 20: Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert

June 21: Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert

June 22: Mahler 1 and Alex Gonzalez with the Britt Festival Orchestra

June 24: Judy Collins Presents “Wildflowers In Full Bloom”

June 27: Scheherazade and Joshua Roman with the Britt Festival Orchestra

June 29: Tango: Piazzolla and Music of Latin America with the Britt Festival Orchestra

June 30: Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking for Trouble

July 5: Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird

July 7: The California Honeydrops

July 9: Ziggy Marley

July 16: Paul Cauthen

July 17: Umphrey’s McGee

July 19: SOJA

July 25: Willie Nelson & Family

July 26: Randy Houser

July 27: Shaggy

July 31: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with special guest Celisse

August 1: Colbie Caillat & Gavin DeGraw

August 2: Rick Springfield & Richard Marx

August 5: The Infamous Stringdusters and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

August 6: Jason Mraz & The Superband

August 9: Walker Hayes

August 12: The Dead South

August 13: Michael Franti & Spearhead

August 16: Classic Albums Live: Fleetwood Mac “Rumors”

August 17: Chris Young

August 20: Dirty Heads

August 29: Iration & Pepper with special guests DENM and Artikal Sound System

September 5: Buena Vista Social Orchestra

September 8: Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

September 11: Chris Isaak

