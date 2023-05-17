Wilsonart transfers water rights to Steen Sports Park

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – For years, Steen Sports Park in Klamath Falls has been battling water issues. Now, those issues are coming to an end.

The non-profit said it’s been struggling to keep the fields on its 140-acre property green and playable.

The park said in recent years, their groundwater well and irrigation system started to fail.

Their problems seem to have found its solution when earlier this month, Wilsonart International transferred their priority water rights over to the park. After Wilsonart’s general manager heard of the situation.

“I can’t even begin to tell you what that means for us to know that we can start healing our fields. This is just a huge blessing to the park and our community as a whole, our kids are going to have green grass all summer long to play on,” said Scott White, Volunteer Executive Director of Steen Sports Park.

White said this water will be a huge help in making the fields playable and attract more teams to the park. The park is also looking for ways it can become drought resilient, so they can rely less on surface and ground water supplies.

