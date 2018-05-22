Wineries help families of teenagers killed in weekend crash

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Two local wineries are working together this weekend to help raise money for the families of three Eagle Point High School seniors who were killed in a head-on collision Saturday.
Luciana Tellez-Cabezas, Giselle Montano, and Esmeralda Nava were driving on Interstate 5 near Rice Hill when they were hit head-on by a car driven by 65-year-old Gayle Ward of Vancouver, Washington. No one survived the crash.
In order to help the families of the girls, Red Lily Vineyards are donating all of their proceeds on Saturday.
Co-owner Rachael Martin has two teenagers herself, she says seeing something tragic like this happen is heartbreaking.
“Getting ready to watch your kids graduate and just all of the potential and promise that that age of kid has, it just — it just really is heartbreaking to watch something, you know, just to see something tragic like that,” said Martin.
Valley View Winery is also donating 100 percent of their wine sales to the family on Saturday. Both wineries are located on Upper Applegate Road.