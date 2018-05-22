Application window open for home ownership with Habitat for Humanity

Jackson County, Ore. — The application window is officially open for people hoping to get a home through Habitat for Humanity.
“This is definitely going to be our forever home,” Bianca Brownlow, a recipient of a Habitat for Humanity home, said.
Bianca Brownlow is just months away from finally having a stable home.
“I moved a lot when I was little, and we lived in a lot of rentals and it was just bouncing from house to house,” Brownlow said.
Brownlow is a busy mother with three children.
But they’ll soon be living in a home at the center of a cul-de-sac in Rogue River.
And it’s all thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
“Our family doesn’t have to worry about high rent or being evicted of rentals. That was our last situation,” Brownlow said.
Each year, Habitat for Humanity selects 2-5 families to receive homes in Jackson County.
The families who apply have to prove a need for a home, that they can afford a monthly mortgage payment (30% of their gross monthly income), and that they’ll partner with the organization.
“Each family is required to put in 500 hours of sweat equity to invest in the process, and really get down and dirty with everything they have to do,” Brandon Thoms said.
Brandon Thoms is the director of programs and operations for Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity receives 30 to 50 applications per year.
Thoms says it’s a way to help the community as it struggles with a housing crisis.
“So many of those families are one catastrophe, or one unexpected expense away from devastation,” Thoms said.
Brownlow says it’s been a blessing that she will never take for granted.
“I think it’s a wonderful program. They’re giving a lot of hope to families. Hope to be a homeowner, and to have a mortgage that’s super attainable. They’re a humongous blessing to our family. We don’t know what we would do without them,” Brownlow said.
Habitat for Humanity will be accepting applications for the Home Ownership Program until June 25th.
You can pick up an application at the office located at 2201 South Pacific Highway, Medford 97501. Or you can print an application at www.roguevalleyhabitat.org.
