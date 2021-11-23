ODOT gives tips when NOT to drive Thanksgiving weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. – If you’re driving for the holiday this week, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation has some tips for you.

While the weather is expected to be relatively nice ODOT is recommending people leave early this year. The agency said leaving in the morning will give you extra time to reach your destination.

“The peak times would be Wednesday afternoon, and all-day Sunday as people come home. Thanksgiving weekend is one of those compressed weekends where everyone is trying to get somewhere,” said Gary Leaming, ODOT spokesperson.

While the weather doesn’t call for snow ODOT said visibility could be low due to the fog we may see this week.

The agency also reminds people if they are driving through Eugene, Ore. there might be an increase in traffic this weekend due to the Oregon Beavs and Oregon Ducks game Saturday.