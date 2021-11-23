ODOT gives tips when NOT to drive Thanksgiving weekend

Katie Streit
Posted by by Katie Streit November 22, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 22, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. – If you’re driving for the holiday this week, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation has some tips for you.

While the weather is expected to be relatively nice ODOT is recommending people leave early this year. The agency said leaving in the morning will give you extra time to reach your destination.

“The peak times would be Wednesday afternoon, and all-day Sunday as people come home. Thanksgiving weekend is one of those compressed weekends where everyone is trying to get somewhere,” said Gary Leaming, ODOT spokesperson.

While the weather doesn’t call for snow ODOT said visibility could be low due to the fog we may see this week.

The agency also reminds people if they are driving through Eugene, Ore. there might be an increase in traffic this weekend due to the Oregon Beavs and Oregon Ducks game Saturday.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Katie Streit
Katie Streit
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university's political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster's Foundation. Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]