Wolf Creek Rural Fire Protection District serving community once again

WOLF CREEK, Ore. —The Wolf Creek Rural Fire Protection District is back serving the community. This comes after the department took a more than 1-year hiatus.

It didn’t have any volunteers to operate the station.

It’s been relying on Rural Metro and Glendale for fire protection because of a lack of staffing. The facility also had to shut down for a time because of an oil spill.

Chief James Eddy from Rural Metro Fire was hired by the board in September. Since then he’s hired 3 volunteer firefighters and is working to add more.

“I am optimistic about the future, right now we’re looking at just trying to see the seismic repairs and remediation through,” said Chief Eddy.

Chief Eddy says repairs to the building are in the works.

If anyone is interested in volunteering stop by the station.

