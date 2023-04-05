St. Mary’s cancels varsity baseball season due to low number of players

Posted by Zack Larsen April 4, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – Saint Mary’s is canceling its varsity baseball team’s season.

The school’s athletic director said there isn’t enough players.

Nine seniors were on the team last year, leaving them with 11 on the current roster.

For now, the varsity team continues to practice and will play a few games against JV teams.

“We graduated a lot of kids and just didn’t have as many kids coming up from our middle school,” St. Mary’s athletic director Jamie Young said. “So we found ourselves in a position were we just couldn’t safely field a team that could withstand the compete rigors of a varsity season.”

Last season, the program made it to the 3A state championship quarterfinals.

Young said they’re confident the school can field a team next year.

Zack Larsen
