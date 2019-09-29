Woman floods apartment in Grants Pass, 8 hour standoff with police

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A woman was in custody Saturday, accused of purposefully flooding her apartment in Grants Pass.
Emergency crews were called to 1100 Fruitdale Drive around 12:15 p.m. Saturday. Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said two apartments, one on each side of the flooding apartment had water coming through the walls and floor. Neighbors were asked to vacate their apartments.
Police said 39-year-old Jennifer Richardson is the suspect in the flooding of the apartment that belonged to her. Thereafter, GPDPS Fire and Rescue crews were able to shut off water and power supplies, however, there was extensive damage to her apartment and the neighboring apartments.
GPDPS said Richardson made threats to assault officers and the public. It was known Richardson had to an aggressive pit bull in the apartment during the dispute. Police said Richardson would not exit her apartment and made threats to harm officers with what she said were knives.
A search warrant was needed to enter the apartment but was further granted by a judge.
Richardson still refused to surrender, even after the front door was opened. Furniture and other household items were used to barricade the apartment doors. The officers made entry and used different tactics to get control of Richardson. Police said she had thrown knives and other objects at officers and continued to make threats during the chaotic eight-hour standoff.
Richardson was soon taken into custody by force and brought to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She was later lodged at the Josephine County Jail where she faces charges included Criminal Mischief in the 1st and 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Assault on a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest. The pit bull was secured and taken to the Animal Control facility.
