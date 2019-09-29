Home
Magical moment at Disneyland for local dance studio

Magical moment at Disneyland for local dance studio

FORT JONES, Calif. — A group of dancers from Siskiyou county got a once in a lifetime chance to perform at Disneyland Saturday.

The 34 students from the eye iDance studio in Fort Jones, California, and the group made their debut at the International Dance Spectacular. It was the first time visiting the happiest place on earth for some of them – making it that much more special.

“My heart was pounding. I had tears in my eyes and I just felt they had worked so hard for the past few months and that we actually, they pulled it all together and they danced and performed their hearts out,” Owner of iDance studio, Kristina Walker said.

The dancers were among twenty different dance studios that came to perform from all over the world. It may have been a grueling two months of preparation, but they say it all ended in a fairy tale way.

