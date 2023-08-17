Hurricane Hilary expected to impact California

(NBC) Tropical Storm Hilary intensified to hurricane status Thursday morning as it churns off of Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Hurricane Hilary strengthened quickly and is currently packing winds of 85 miles per hour.

It’s moving to the west-northwest at about 14 miles per hour.

Forecasters say it will weaken again as it tracks parallel with the Baja Peninsula.

However, the storm is expected to impact parts of Southern California and the Southwest as early as this weekend.

Hilary’s remnant will produce locally heavy rain and flooding along with gusty winds to the Los Angeles basin and the desert southwest as it continues to move north.

