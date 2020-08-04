Worthington Fire is 70% contained at 761 acres

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — The Worthington Fire is 761 acres and 70% contained, as of Tuesday morning.
Oregon Department of Forestry says fire crews are continuing to mop up the fire and are working on improving the fire line. Just under 500 personnel are working on the fire, along with five dozers, 11 water tenders, three helicopters and 16 engines. ODF says as fire activity declines, resources from the Worthington Fire are available to assist other fires in the area.
The Worthington Fire started on July 30, and is located about five miles northeast of Eagle Point on public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management and private property.
The Incident Command Post for the fire is located at Eagle Point Middle School. ODF is asking people to avoid the area.
All evacuations have been downgraded to a level 1 “Be Ready” status. The fire danger level remains extreme on all state, private and county forest lands in Jackson and Josephine counties.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.