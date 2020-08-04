Census Bureau announces early end to collection count

NBC NEWS — The U.S. Census Bureau will end data collection for the 2020 Census one month earlier than planned.
The Census Bureau said on Monday that field data collection will stop by Sept. 30, to meet an end-of-the-year deadline to turn in numbers. This includes door-knocking and self-response options, such as filling out the survey online, by phone or by mail.
Data collection had been set to end in October.
In a statement, the bureau said it’s also working to figure out how to comply with presidential memorandums directing undocumented immigrants to not be counted in the 2020 Census.
