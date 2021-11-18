Yreka group asks for city’s help creating youth homeless shelter

YREKA, Calif. —A group of Yreka residents are speaking out, about the homeless youth issue in the area.

Concerned community members urged the city council Tuesday night, to open an emergency youth shelter. The head of a local chamber of commerce, Crystal Stiles, says the homeless youth situation is getting progressively worse.

Stiles says through grant funding, along with help from non-profit Youth Empowerment Siskiyou, a shelter is a perfect solution. The Interim City Manager, Randy Johnsen, says the city is determining if it has enough resources, to support that kind of project.

“The city is at the present time determining if they have the staff to provide that support,” said Johnsen.

“We’re just trying to add the pressure trying to inform the public on how important this is and how easy a yes from the city is,” said Stiles.

Stiles says Fort Jones, Montague, and Etna would also be joining the city in the grant application. The city is continuing financial discussions on the matter.