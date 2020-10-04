“Zoo for you” Wildlife Safari classroom experiences

WINSTON, Ore. — Wildlife Safari is giving teachers and their students the opportunity to experience wild animals without having to leave the classroom.
Grants from several donors are available for ‘”Zoo to you” classroom experiences, field trips and “zoom-faris.”
They can be virtual or in person for any K-12 class in Oregon.
They are individually catered to what each class wants to give them a unique, personalized experience.
“We don’t want them to just be staring at a screen, so we’ve been able to weave in question and answer time for them, giving them opportunities to react and teachers have done a great job of weaving in pre and post teaching to help it really drive it home for their students,” Head Educator at Wildlife Safari, Julianne Rose, said.
“All of our animals are wondering what is out in front of them when we’re filming them. They lick it or some of the bite it. They’re not used to having cameras in front of them so close,” Rose said when talking about the virtual experiences from the animal’s point of view.
Grants are still available.
You can check out the Wildlife Safari website for more info and/or email the education department at [email protected]
