Local non-profit getting extra support

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local non-profit is getting some extra support from the community.
Today, the family nurturing center in Medford was presented a $15,000 check from First Interstate Bank. The Nurturing Center provides services to high-risk families to make sure kids are raised in a safe and encouraging space.
The money is going toward therapeutic relief nursery services in Medford and Phoenix.
“We’re a values-based company and one of our commitments is commitment to community,” said James Scott, First Interstate Bank. That’s a value of ours we believe strongly in and today was a great opportunity to live that value.”
More than a dozen volunteers from First Interstate Bank also helped install playground equipment and organize rooms around the non-profit’s Medford location.
