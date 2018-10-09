Fire season is not over yet

MEDFORD, Ore. — With all the rain in the forecast lately and cooler temperatures, the end of fire season is fast-approaching.
But we’re not in the clear just yet.
Oregon Department of Forestry says there are hotter temperatures coming up this week, and that’s going to make fire season last a bit longer.
The agency says there needs to be consistent rain and cooler temperatures to put an end to fire season.
“It’s just something we’re going to hold off on until we can confidently say okay it’s the end of summer…,” said Natalie Weber, Oregon Department of Forestry. “We’re not seeing any sunshine anymore. We’re having a lot of rain. We have the cooler temperatures and the lower humidity recoveries overnight…”
People are allowed to start campfires, mow dry, dead, grass or use power saws without restrictions, but debris burning is still
off-limits.
ODF says they will continue to monitor weather conditions.
You can find the latest updates on fire restrictions here.
