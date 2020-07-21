Local non-profit picks up extra responsibilities

A local non-profit is taking on new responsibilities after a similar organization was forced to close its doors.
Medford gospel mission began providing lunches to the homeless today.
St. Vincent De Paul in Medford had to close after a volunteer tested positive for Covid-19.
With that organization closed, the gospel mission stepped in to make sure the homeless don’t go hungry.
The executive director Jason Bull, says it’s an honor to take on the responsibilities.
“We have one thing in common…. We want to help people out of the situation they’re in… and so for us, it was really a no brainer to say yes, sure we will do this for you.”
The organization will be providing bag lunches from noon to 1 for the next few weeks.
It says it will reopen its dining room for dinners starting next month.
If you’d like to help, visit Medfordgospelmission.org.
