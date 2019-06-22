Local non-profit recognized for recycling efforts

MEDFORD, Ore. — The local non-profit, Access, was awarded the non-profit Recycler of the Year award by the Association of Oregon Recyclers on Friday.
In 2018, Access kept more than 2.2 million pounds of food from going into landfills.
They were able to distribute the food to 24 food pantries across Jackson County instead of sending them to landfills.
The non-profit was also able to send 1.3 million pounds of fresh, perishable foods to local grocery stores through its Fresh Alliance Food Recovery program.
“This allows us to provide fresh produce to our residents who are struggling with food insecurity and we also are able to reduce waste,” Luis Sanchez, Access, said. “I think that’s really big in the overall scope of being a little more green within our actual community.”
Through the partnership, they’re able to send food that’s still edible but may have some defects to grocery stores instead of throwing it away.
The nonprofit says their food programs aim to significantly reduce food waste, while also providing quality food for those struggling in our community.
Access was nominated for the Recycler of the Year award by rogue disposal and recycling.
Every year that award is given to an organization that makes exceptional contributions to recycling and waste prevention in Oregon.
