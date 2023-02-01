Man reported missing Coos County

BANDON, Ore. – Police in Coos County are on the search for a missing man.

The sheriff’s office says it’s looking for 83-year-old Clarence Edward Pitts.

Clarence reportedly walked away from his Bandon home on Tuesday around 1 p.m.

He’s described as 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange beanie, plaid jacket, tan pants, and white shoes. He may have a cane.

Police say Clarence has dementia and PTSD.

He may be in a 1999 white Toyota van with Oregon license plate WYN788.

Call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.