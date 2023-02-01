Man reported missing Coos County

BANDON, Ore. – Police in Coos County are on the search for a missing man.
The sheriff’s office says it’s looking for 83-year-old Clarence Edward Pitts.
Clarence reportedly walked away from his Bandon home on Tuesday around 1 p.m.
He’s described as 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange beanie, plaid jacket, tan pants, and white shoes. He may have a cane.
Police say Clarence has dementia and PTSD.
He may be in a 1999 white Toyota van with Oregon license plate WYN788.
Call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.