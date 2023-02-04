ACO ‘Oregon Major’ cornhole tournament comes to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – If you want to see some of the best cornhole players from around country, here’s your chance.

For the first time, the American Cornhole Organization is hosting a major tournament in Oregon, so far, it’s a hit.

“There’s a lot of community buy-in trying to bring the ACO here,” Travel Medford’s T.J. Holmes said. “The city is behind us, a lot of different local organizations. So it’s really exciting when you see a fully community buy-in of wanting to have a tournament like this.”

Travel Medford and the ACO partnered to bring the cornhole tournament to Southern Oregon.

The ACO’s president and founder, Frank Geers, said they were the first to establish a pro league for cornhole, in 2005.

It’s also the official governing body for the sport of cornhole.

“We are a very, very completive, if not the most competitive league on the planet,” Geers said. “You have to win that right to win that world title.”

The ‘Oregon Major’, as it’s called, is now part of ACO‘s nationwide schedule.

This year, the two-day tournament features just over 100 participants.

People from all over the country are part of the ACO, including Tommy Huyck, who’s from Kentucky.

He said anyone can take part in a tournament weekend.

“You can see right now, they got the players that are interested and that’s what it takes,” Huyck said. “Even from the kid, to your younger ones, to your seniors, they all play, and it’s fun for everyone.”

The event includes food trucks, drinks and anyone can watch for free.

Next years tournament will take place at Medford’s ‘Rogue X’ community complex.

Geers said he expects to double the amount of participants in 2024.

“Very good for our first year out here, growing the ACO on the west coast,” he said. “So we plan to back here in 2024, 2025 and for years to come.”

The tournament goes through Saturday, when a champion will be crowned, at the Medford Armory.