Gov. Kate Brown presentation interrupted by protesters

MEDFORD, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown wrapped up a visit to the Rogue Valley.
The governor started her trip to southern Oregon Tuesday with visits to classrooms in both Eagle Point and Phoenix.
The governor spoke at a Rotary luncheon Wednesday in downtown Medford.
While she touched on education, she did not address proposed cuts outlined in a recently released budget proposal.
She stressed the importance of prioritizing technology for students and hands-on learning in classrooms. She said, “Classroom to career, right? It helps students’ eyes about the opportunities that are available to them. It makes their education… it comes alive to them, it makes it relevant.”
Gov. Brown’s presentation was briefly interrupted by demonstrators protesting against the Jordan Cove Liquefied Natural Gas Pipeline crashed the governor’s presentation this afternoon.
They demanded a meeting with her about their concerns. She agreed before resuming her speech.
Demonstrators also gathered for a rally outside the Inn at the Commons. A corresponding rally also took place in Ashland on the Southern Oregon University campus.
