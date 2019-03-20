Local police arrest Colorado woman accused of sexually assaulting a child

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A Colorado woman is behind bars in Jackson County, accused of sexually assaulting a special needs student.
Central Point police arrested 45-year-old Michele Flynn Monday night.
Flynn is facing a charge of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust in Colorado.
According to the district attorney’s office handling the case in that state, Flynn was an education paraprofessional at a high school and the criminal charge is in connection with her relationship with a 17-year-old special needs student at the school.
Flynn is at the Jackson County Jail without bail awaiting extradition to Colorado.