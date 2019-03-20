Lyft, Uber allowed in Ashland Thursday

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ride-sharing officially launches in Ashland Thursday.
According to the Ashland Police Department, Lyft’s permit was finalized Wednesday. That means people can start ordering rides in the city beginning Thursday.
Until now, riders could only be dropped off in Ashland from surrounding cities that offer ride-sharing.
APD said Uber is still in the process of finalizing paperwork but should be up and running before the weekend.
Potential Uber and Lyft drivers can apply for a permit HERE.