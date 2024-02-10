Local restaurants gearing up for Super Bowl crowds

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – With Super Bowl 58 just days away, local bars and restaurants are busy gearing up for large crowds. If you aren’t watching the Super Bowl at home this year, you’re likely heading to a watch party at the nearest sports bar. Restaurants and bars often prepare weeks in advance to accommodate large super bowl crowds. NBC5 News sat down with the front of house manager of Wild River Brewing company in Central Point, to see how they’re preparing for Sunday’s football frenzy.

Niko Morales says, “We are expecting to have a really good turnout. we’re definitely going to do some party packs, dollar wings, possibly some pint deals.”

Morales says they prepare about 2 and a half weeks prior, and they anticipate seating to fill up quickly. The Super Bowl crowd can get rowdy, Morales says, with occasional trash talk banter. However, Morales says he wants customers to have fun no matter what team they’re rooting for.

“We definitely like having a lot of people come in, enjoying the game, conversations… I mean, beer, pizza wings, that’s the perfect combination for Super Bowl.”

Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas kicks off at 3:30pm when the 49ers and Chiefs get together.

