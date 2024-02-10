Semi-Truck Rollover on I-5

NEAR I-5 MILEPOST 70, Ore. – A semi-truck driver escaped injury after rolling over on I-5 northbound near milepost 70 on Thursday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation determined the truck was not carrying any hazardous cargo.

Rural Metro says the sweeping corners in that stretch of the interstate are no stranger to rolling semis. In late January 2000, a semi carrying beer rolled over into a small car with a mom and her kids inside. After a multiple hour rescue the family emerged unharmed. OSP is investigating this crash.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.