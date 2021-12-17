Local schools react to TikTok threats

SOUTHERN OREGON – TikTok and social media posts threatening school shootings on December 17 at campuses across the county have parents on edge. Are they credible threats or just a social media hoax?

Officials, so far, across the board, have no reason to believe these threats are credible, but administrators at schools in Southern Oregon had to take the route of taking them seriously and doubling down on the message that threats, even as pranks, have consequences.

The Ashland School District sent an email to parents Friday morning, saying they take any threat of student safety seriously. They said both the Ashland Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are not aware of any specific threats but remain on alert.

The North Bend School District reportedly received an online threat specifically targeting North Bend High School that included a picture of weapons. While the threat is unsubstantiated, out of an abundance of caution the district canceled high school classes Friday.

Yreka Union High School said they’re aware of the TikTok trend and monitoring the situation.

Students in the Medford School District didn’t attend classes Friday, but that was a scheduling decision made last summer. It has nothing to do with the TikTok trend.

In Lake County, the sheriff’s office stated they take any threat to the public seriously. “We understand parents have concerns about safety today,” LCSO said. “As parents, we respect your decisions to keep your child home if you feel you must.”

The hesitancy about going to classes Friday is leading to real conversations about school safety across the country.