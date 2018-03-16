Local students burned during science experiment

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Three middle school students were injured following a science experiment north of Grants Pass.
Rural Metro Fire Josephine County said at about 12:50 p.m. on March 13, three students received flash burns during an experiment at Fleming Middle School.
The classroom they were in was temporarily evacuated until the substance could be identified. Firefighters said the product used was deemed non-hazardous after they arrived.
Two of the students were evaluated at the scene and handed over to their parents. One was taken to a local hospital.
The school will investigate the incident, firefighters said.