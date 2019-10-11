Local tow truck driver swims into lake to recover car

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A driver who was trying to avoid hitting a dear ended up in a lake Thursday night.
The Illinois Valley Fire District said on the evening of October 10, a driver traveling on Reeves Creek Road near Lake Selmac encountered a deer on the road. The driver reportedly swerved to avoid the deer and ended up crashing into the lake.
According to IVFD, the vehicle started to sink, but the driver was able to get out of the car and get onto the hood. The driver then swam to shore when the car started sinking.
A worker with Jerry’s Towing arrived at the scene and swam to the submerged car in order to attach a tow cable. The car water-filled car was successfully recovered.