Local winery providing concessions at Country Crossings

Central Point, Ore. – A few local businesses are hoping the Country Crossings Music Festival will make their bottom lines sing.
RoxyAnn Winery is one of just a few companies contracted to provide services inside the venue.
The winery’s owner, Chad Day, said the festival will bring a huge economic boost to the community. “For the winery we’re expecting to sell 70,000 to 100,000 of glasses of wine in the next four days.
Roxy Ann Winery will be the sole provider of wine at the festival, and will debut two special wines for people to try.
A glass of wine will cost $6.