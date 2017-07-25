Wanted man arrested after pursuit

Jackson County, Ore. – A wanted man was arrested after he led multiple law enforcement agencies on a vehicle pursuit through Phoenix and Talent.
The Phoenix Police Department said 25-year-old Matthew Atkinson was wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
On July 24 at around 3:00 p.m. police tried to pull over a vehicle driven by Atkinson on South Pacific Highway between Medford and Phoenix.
Police said Atkinson got onto Interstate 5 and led police on a chase for roughly three miles before exiting the freeway in Talent.
Police used spike strips an attempt to stop the suspect. Both passenger side tires went flat, but Atkinson kept driving.
He eventually hit a dead end road and rammed his vehicle into two police vehicles, one from Talent and the other from Phoenix. The collision disabled the Talent P.D. vehicle.
After he turned around, Atkinson headed back toward Talent.
That’s when police used a PIT maneuver, causing the vehicle to spin and become temporarily disabled.
Atkinson was taken into custody at the scene.
According to police, his passenger was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
PPD said there were no major injuries to any officers involved in the pursuit.
Atkinson is facing charges including elude, reckless driving and driving while suspended.
Additional charges may be filed.