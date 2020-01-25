Car chase ends in three-car collision in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore.– A suspect is in custody after driving into oncoming traffic during a car chase that ended in White City Friday night.
The car chase began in Brownsboro, an unincorporated community in the Jackson County, off of Highway 140. According to the Jackson County Sherriff’s Office, deputies had been attempting a traffic stop for a blue Subaru. However, the car sped away leading to a pursuit. Police say the car was spiked but continued driving into city limits.
Police say they continued a slack pursuit from there but the car drove onto Highway 62 and began south, head-on, into on-coming traffic in the northbound lane. Police say the car then collided with another vehicle which hit another car – leading to a three-car collision.
At this point, it appears there were only minor injuries.
“We’re lucky that the injuries are what they are,” said Lt. Scott Walden, JCSO. “I don’t know the facts of the injuries but it didn’t seem like there were any major injuries. People were out of the vehicles and able to walk around but I don’t know the true extent of their injuries.”
One child involved in the crash was confirmed to have been taken to the hospital.
The driver involved in the chase did have felony warrants for his arrest. But police could not comment further at this time about what those warrants were for. The investigation is ongoing.
