Local wineries hold fundraiser for California Wine Country fire relief

MEDFORD, Ore. – A number of local wineries are joining together to support fire relief efforts for California’s Wine Country.
On Sunday, November 19, participating Rogue Valley wineries will be donating a portion of their proceeds to disaster aid funds. The following wineries are taking part:
- Agate Ridge Vineyard
- Apricity Vineyard
- Dancin
- Cliff Creek Cellars
- Del Rio Vineyard
- Irvine & Roberts
- Kriselle Cellars
- Ledger David
- Naumes Family Vineyards
- Quady North
- Serra Vineyards
- South Stage Cellars
“It’s deeply touching to know that Southern Oregon’s wineries are joining forces to help support Napa Valley’s fire relief efforts,” said Napa Valley Community Foundation President Terence Mulligan. “We are incredibly appreciative of Southern Oregon lending its hand across the border. From one neighbor to another, thank you.”
15% of tasting room sales will be divided between the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund, the Sonoma County Community Foundation Resilience Fund and the Mendocino Community Foundation Disaster Fund.
If you can’t make it this Sunday, you can donate online at http://www.upperroguewinetrail.com/donate.