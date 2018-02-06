Local youth gather to plant trees

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Nearly 1,000 kids will work to plant trees in forestland outside of Grants Pass.
This is the 29th year for the annual Josephine County Forestry Youth Tree Plant. Between Thursday and Friday, kids from Jackson and Josephine Counties will plant thousands of seedlings three miles southwest of Grants Pass off Stringer Gap Road.
Josephine County Forestry said close to 100,000 trees have been planted on Josephine County lands since the tree plant tradition started. The event is meant to teach kids the value of sustainable forestry and give them a direct connection to the land.
More information about the tree plant can be found here: https://www.co.josephine.or.us/Page.asp?NavID=1296