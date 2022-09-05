Mountain Fire continues to grow despite containment line progress

WEED, Calif. – The Mountain Fire just west of I5 in Weed continues to burn.

The fire grew overnight to 10,338 acres and it’s 10% contained.

There are currently no reported deaths or injuries for this fire.

Cal Fire said the steep, tugged terrain is making it hard for firefighters to make progress.

However, contingency lines have been put down around the fire as warm and dry weather conditions continue this week.

“We’re expecting a little bit more winds toward later in the day,” Cal Fire spokesperson Daniel Solis said. “So we’re just making sure that we’re making good containment line and strengthening those lines to make sure that fire doesn’t progress further than what we are currently working with right now.”

Cal Fire said these lines are laid for backup purposes, in case increased winds have an affect on the fire.

Currently, there are more than 600 structures threatened by this fire but there are no reports of any damage to structures.