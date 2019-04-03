Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman appear in court to face admission scandal charges

BOSTON, Mass. (NBC) – Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman appeared in court Wednesday on charges they took part in the college bribery scandal.
Huffman and Loughlin arrived to make their first court appearance in Boston’s federal court.
Huffman is accused of paying $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation to cheat on her daughter’s college entrance exam. And Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as recruits to the University of Southern California Crew Team.
Dozens of others have also been charged in the scheme in which parents allegedly paid an admissions consultant to bribe college coaches and rig test scores to get their children into some of the county’s top universities.
The consultant at the center of the scandal, Rick Singer, has pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of justice.