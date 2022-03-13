Love Local History series begins

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The Eagle Point Museum kicked off its spring speaker series Saturday.

Tom Smith is a traditional toolmaker and teacher.

He spoke about how he recreates these historical tools that were used by southern Oregon tribes and how they helped the people who once lived here.

Smith says he’s a descendant of the eastern Cherokee nation and believes strongly in sharing his knowledge with others.

“I was brought up that way, whatever you do and do well you’re supposed to teach somebody and hopefully that comes full circle,” said Tom Smith

The museum’s Love Local History event hosts multiple speakers to talk about points in eagle points history.

Examples include Oregon’s black pioneers and Eagle Points women mayors.

You can find a schedule of these talks on their website.