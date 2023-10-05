Loved ones remember student pilot killed in Newberg plane crash

“Barrett was a shining star,” said Barrett’s father, Matt Bevacqua. “We’re blessed that we had 20 amazing years with him.”

Bevacqua said Barrett died following his dream of becoming a commercial pilot. On Tuesday evening around 6:45 p.m., the Piper Seminal he was in spiraled out of control and crashed into the roof of a home in Newberg. No one inside the house was injured. Barrett and his flight instructor, 22-year-old Michele Cavallotti were killed. Another pilot student, 20-year-old Emily Hurd, survived, suffering serious injuries. Bevacqua said all three were roommates.

Barrett and Hurd were part of the Horizon Air Ascend Pilot Academy which trains students to become commercial pilots. They partner with the Hillsboro Aero Academy. Federal transportation officials are investigating what caused the crash.

RELATED: 2 people dead, 1 hospitalized after plane crashes into Newberg home\

Loved ones said, Barrett had dreamed of becoming a pilot since he was two, but the Lakeridge High School graduate had other passions. He played football, baseball, loved to sing, cook and hunt.

“He was a renaissance man,” said Bevacqua. “He brightened up a room, he had a smile that just melted you. He made other people better.”

Bevacqua was planning a public memorial for Barrett and said it was tentatively set for the afternoon of Sunday Oct. 8 at the Lakeridge High School football field.