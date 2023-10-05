Medford Library sees patrons return after reinstating daytime security

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Library is seeing more positive traffic as safety calls have decreased in recent months.

In May of this year, the library reinstated daytime security at the downtown Medford location. The police department says calls to the location have decreased since early this summer.

Library officials says it’s been nice seeing more families and community members coming out to enjoy the library.

“We’ve noticed that families are coming back to the library,” said Jackson County Library Services assistant director of public services Joan Vigil. “Other library patrons that maybe didn’t use the Medford Library are coming back as well. They feel more comfortable and the library has more welcoming atmosphere.”

Vigil says the security guards at the library are empathetic and understanding to people’s situations, helping keep the peace within and around the building.

The library says while it has appreciated the increased focus on safety through its security program, everyone is still welcome at the library regardless of their housing status.

