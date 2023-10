BUTTE FALLS, Ore. – The Jim Belushi “Comedy on the Rogue” fundraiser last weekend for the Butte Creek Mill raised about $150,000.

The money will be used to finish some infrastructure items such as basement, a conveyor and electrical. It’s the only water powered mill west of the Mississippi River that still operates.

The mill looks finished and is open five days a week to sell products to help with funding.

