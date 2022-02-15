Low lake levels causing concern mid-Winter in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —It may still be winter, but you wouldn’t know it, based on local lake levels. Emigrant Lake is down considerably lower than the historical average, this time of year. That’s according to Jackson County Roads and Parks.

Right now, there isn’t a usable boat ramp at the lake, because of the low water level.

Jackson County Roads and Park’s director Steve Lambert, says on a normal water year, the lake would be rising rapidly right now, from snowmelt and moving water from other reservoirs. Instead, it’s remained stagnant.

Lambert says that’s a concern for the upcoming recreational season, across Jackson County.

“When we start looking at what facilities are going to be available to folks in southern Oregon to recreate on as far as water-based recreation, they are most likely going to be very limited with the current situation unless we turn around and have a wet spring,” said Lambert.

Lambert says although boat launching at Emigrant remains limited, quests can still enjoy other amenities.

Emigrant Lake isn’t the only one low on water.

Currently, the Lost Creek Lake reservoir water surface sits just below 1800 feet.