Low lake levels causing concern mid-Winter in Jackson Co.

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King February 14, 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —It may still be winter, but you wouldn’t know it, based on local lake levels. Emigrant Lake is down considerably lower than the historical average, this time of year. That’s according to Jackson County Roads and Parks.

Right now, there isn’t a usable boat ramp at the lake, because of the low water level.

Jackson County Roads and Park’s director Steve Lambert, says on a normal water year, the lake would be rising rapidly right now, from snowmelt and moving water from other reservoirs. Instead, it’s remained stagnant.

Lambert says that’s a concern for the upcoming recreational season, across Jackson County.

“When we start looking at what facilities are going to be available to folks in southern Oregon to recreate on as far as water-based recreation, they are most likely going to be very limited with the current situation unless we turn around and have a wet spring,” said Lambert.

Lambert says although boat launching at Emigrant remains limited, quests can still enjoy other amenities.

Emigrant Lake isn’t the only one low on water.

Currently, the Lost Creek Lake reservoir water surface sits just below 1800 feet.

NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.