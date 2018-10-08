Missing man found alive in Crater Lake National Park

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A missing man was found alive in Crater Lake National Park over the weekend.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said 56-year-old Marty Holloway went missing while mushroom picking near Mt. Scott. Family members found his vehicle, which contained his phone and jacket.
Over the next three days, local search and rescue crews worked with Holloway’s family and friends to scour the area for the man.
On October 7, a person hiking along the Pinnacles Trail south of Mt. Scott encountered Holloway. The hiker said Holloway reported being missing for four days and needed help.
“Mr. Holloway miraculously survived three nights in rugged terrain with temperatures well below freezing and periods of heavy rain, wearing nothing but blue jeans and a t-shirt,” the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said. “He described sleeping inside a hollowed-out log and underneath brush to stay out of the elements. He was not injured and only complained of being cold, tired and having multiple blisters on his feet. Mr. Holloway was able to walk out under his own power with assistance from park rangers and the hikers who located him.”
KCSO said to always tell someone where you are going and when you’ll be back before a trip into the wilderness. Also, it’s a good idea to be prepared with extra food, water, appropriate clothing and a signaling device.