Home
Reports: shots fired at YouTube headquarters

Reports: shots fired at YouTube headquarters

Crime News Top Stories U.S. & World

Employees file out of YouTube headquarters with their hands above their heads Tuesday in San Bruno, California. (KNTV)

SAN BRUNO, Calif. – Officers in San Bruno are responded to a reported shooting at YouTube headquarters Tuesday.

NBC News reports local hospitals received at least three patients with the expectation of more to come.

At about 2:20 p.m., NBC News reported a female shooter was “down.”

Some employees took to Twitter, claiming they were evacuated or barricaded inside the building.

Authorities first received “active shooter” reports at about 12:24 p.m. local time. According to reports, the “active shooter” designation by police means someone may have fire a shot and has not been stopped.

This is a developing story, check HERE for updates.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics