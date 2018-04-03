Reports: shots fired at YouTube headquarters

SAN BRUNO, Calif. – Officers in San Bruno are responded to a reported shooting at YouTube headquarters Tuesday.
NBC News reports local hospitals received at least three patients with the expectation of more to come.
At about 2:20 p.m., NBC News reported a female shooter was “down.”
Some employees took to Twitter, claiming they were evacuated or barricaded inside the building.
Authorities first received “active shooter” reports at about 12:24 p.m. local time. According to reports, the “active shooter” designation by police means someone may have fire a shot and has not been stopped.
