Lucky dog: pooch pulled from car engine

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WVTM) – An Alabama woman got quite the surprise when her cat alerted her to something stuck under the hood of her car.
Clairessia Gamble said it was this little furry face starting back at her.
Gamble had seen the stray dog hanging around her house but never expected it to get stuck near the engine of her car.
She called animal control and the fire department to free the pup.
With the help of the humane society, they were able to pull the pup—now called Pippi—to safety.
Pippi is now looking for a forever home.
Gamble said it cost her several hundred dollars to put her car back in one piece.