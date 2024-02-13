Lunar New Year celebration in Jacksonville on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Ore — Last Saturday marked the New Lunar Year, but celebration isn’t over just yet.

An event is coming to Jacksonville this weekend where you can celebrate with the community.

This Saturday from 10 to 3, the Southern Oregon Chinese Cultural Association is hosting a Year of the Dragon Celebration at the Britt pavilion.

You can watch taiko drumming, a Chinese historical fashion show, and traditional dancing. Plus, there will be booths representing China, Japan, Vietnam and South Korea. And kids can enjoy bounce houses, practice calligraphy and origami, and get their face painted.

The Jacksonville event is free of charge.

