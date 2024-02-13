Wipe Out Hunger Drive at Kellys Automotive

MEDFORD, Ore. — With all the rainy weather we’ve been having, you might have noticed your wipers are due for a replacement. Instead of spending money for the installation, why not trade in some sandwich supplies?

We’re in the last days of Kelly’s Automotive Wipe Out Hunger Drive. All you have to do is bring at least 40 ounces of peanut butter and 10 ounces of jelly to their shop, and they’ll install new wipers for free.

We spoke to them about the tradition of giving back.

“This is our 13th year collecting this here at Kelly’s. Lisa was on the board with the food banks and after the holidays, one of the things that they were always struggling with was protein. Peanut butter was an easy protein to collect. And that’s what spawned this whole thing,” said Jay Wolfman from Kelly’s Automotive.

All that PB and J goes to local food banks. The drive only lasts through Friday.

You can donate at Kelly’s Grants Pass or Medford locations.

